South Dakota Investment Council Raises Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,256 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $1,234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,532,731 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,168,628,000 after acquiring an additional 104,270 shares during the period. Vulcan Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 5,499,257 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $853,155,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,943 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,126,997 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $483,924,000 after acquiring an additional 82,206 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,671,151 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,401,000 after acquiring an additional 501,084 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $251,234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.09% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Price Performance

NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $103.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.67 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.20. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $88.76 and a 52 week high of $186.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $101.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Skyworks Solutions Increases Dividend

Skyworks Solutions ( NASDAQ:SWKS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 24.11% and a return on equity of 30.43%. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 24th. This is a positive change from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.46%.

Insider Activity at Skyworks Solutions

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 5,858 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $657,619.08. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,193.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SWKS shares. Cowen set a $132.00 target price on Skyworks Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James cut their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. TheStreet downgraded Skyworks Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

