South Dakota Investment Council Sells 1,686 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

South Dakota Investment Council cut its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 24.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,686 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 84.9% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 257 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vulcan Materials during the first quarter valued at about $52,000. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Buying and Selling at Vulcan Materials
In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,377 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.23, for a total transaction of $557,981.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,970 shares in the company, valued at $655,963.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Vulcan Materials Trading Down 2.0 %
VMC opened at $172.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $22.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.81. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $137.54 and a 12 month high of $213.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $156.66 and a 200 day moving average of $168.68.
Vulcan Materials Dividend Announcement
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.04%.
About Vulcan Materials
Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.
