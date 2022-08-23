South Dakota Investment Council Sells 2,989 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 25.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,712 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,989 shares during the period. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Republic Services by 116.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Republic Services by 123.6% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 92.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RSG. StockNews.com lowered Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Republic Services from $147.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Republic Services from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Republic Services from $147.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.33.

Republic Services Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of RSG stock opened at $146.35 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $133.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.00. The company has a market cap of $46.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.72. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $113.57 and a fifty-two week high of $148.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. Republic Services had a return on equity of 16.18% and a net margin of 11.31%. The company’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This is an increase from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.20%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Republic Services

In related news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total transaction of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Timothy E. Stuart sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.19, for a total transaction of $2,027,850.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 19,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,659,863.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.01, for a total value of $46,848.47. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $835,171.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,447 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,807. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Republic Services Company Profile



Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

