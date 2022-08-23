South Dakota Investment Council Sells 300 Shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

South Dakota Investment Council lowered its stake in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) by 19.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Chemed were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in Chemed by 347.1% during the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Chemed by 69.6% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 95 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Chemed during the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Chemed during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Institutional investors own 90.01% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Chemed from $592.00 to $541.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Chemed Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CHE opened at $486.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 27.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.51. Chemed Co. has a twelve month low of $403.00 and a twelve month high of $539.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $482.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $485.56.

Chemed (NYSE:CHE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $531.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.07 million. Chemed had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 44.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Chemed Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Chemed Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.45%.

Insider Transactions at Chemed

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total value of $1,445,790.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,330,407.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Patrick P. Grace sold 262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $465.47, for a total value of $121,953.14. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,522,086.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Mcnamara sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.93, for a total transaction of $1,445,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 125,185 shares in the company, valued at $60,330,407.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.03% of the company’s stock.

Chemed Profile

(Get Rating)

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

Further Reading

