Starname Price Up 131.5% Over Last Week (IOV)

Starname (IOV) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. One Starname coin can now be purchased for about $0.0402 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Starname has a market cap of $3.85 million and $18,989.00 worth of Starname was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Starname has traded 131.5% higher against the dollar.

Starname Coin Profile

Starname is a coin. Its genesis date was April 19th, 2018. Starname’s total supply is 124,888,168 coins and its circulating supply is 95,851,666 coins. Starname’s official website is starname.me. Starname’s official Twitter account is @iov_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Starname is medium.com/iov-internet-of-values.

Buying and Selling Starname

According to CryptoCompare, “A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. “

According to CryptoCompare, "A starname is the user's universal username for the blockchain world. It enables users to receive crypto-currencies or to log in to blockchain applications in a seamless way. "

