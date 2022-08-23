State of Tennessee Treasury Department Acquires 197,812 Shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 314,517 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,812 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.06% of Citizens Financial Group worth $14,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CFG. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $510,236,000. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 29,095,135 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,374,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,009,500 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $229,205,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 1,722.3% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,879,285 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,295,000 after acquiring an additional 3,666,412 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 702.0% during the 1st quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 1,167,017 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021,508 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of CFG opened at $38.10 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.35 and a 12 month high of $57.00. The company has a market cap of $18.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.41.

Citizens Financial Group Increases Dividend

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.12. Citizens Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 25.04%. The business had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Citizens Financial Group, Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 2nd were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. This is a boost from Citizens Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 1st. Citizens Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.53%.

Citizens Financial Group declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the bank to buy up to 5.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CFG shares. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Barclays cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Citizens Financial Group from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

Citizens Financial Group Company Profile

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

Featured Articles

