State of Tennessee Treasury Department Buys 65,709 Shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 342,031 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,709 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.22% of Apartment Income REIT worth $18,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AIRC. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 32,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 15,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Apartment Income REIT by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Apartment Income REIT in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 99.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on AIRC. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Apartment Income REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Apartment Income REIT from $56.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apartment Income REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Apartment Income REIT Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of AIRC opened at $43.40 on Tuesday. Apartment Income REIT Corp. has a 1 year low of $39.06 and a 1 year high of $55.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.29. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a PE ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.02.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $1.04. Apartment Income REIT had a return on equity of 47.81% and a net margin of 127.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Apartment Income REIT Corp. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apartment Income REIT Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 29.61%.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

