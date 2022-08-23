State of Tennessee Treasury Department Cuts Holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 30.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 289,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 126,600 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.47% of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF worth $29,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toews Corp ADV boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 2,251,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $230,748,000 after buying an additional 25,800 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 968.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 1,714,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,984,000 after buying an additional 1,553,903 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,217,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,805,000 after buying an additional 338,600 shares during the last quarter. SCHRODERS IS Ltd purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $110,458,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 756,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $77,524,000 after buying an additional 35,389 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Stock Performance

JNK stock opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $89.81 and a 1 year high of $110.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.70.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.