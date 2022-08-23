State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 63,824 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,358 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in FedEx were worth $14,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FDX. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its stake in FedEx by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,865 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 13,237,477 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,063,020,000 after buying an additional 41,945 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its stake in FedEx by 15.2% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after buying an additional 7,192 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 50.2% during the first quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 664 shares during the period. Finally, Dean Investment Associates LLC grew its stake in FedEx by 27.6% during the first quarter. Dean Investment Associates LLC now owns 7,545 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 1,632 shares during the period. 79.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on FDX. StockNews.com downgraded shares of FedEx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of FedEx from $331.00 to $291.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 24th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $284.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.50.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $223.57 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.19. FedEx Co. has a 1-year low of $192.82 and a 1-year high of $271.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $229.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.43.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.17%.

In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares in the company, valued at $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amy B. Lane purchased 607 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $228.12 per share, with a total value of $138,468.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,490.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

