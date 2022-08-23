State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,362 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Tyler Technologies worth $25,075,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Tyler Technologies in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its stake in Tyler Technologies by 28.3% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

TYL stock opened at $389.85 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $362.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $387.49. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $300.85 and a 1 year high of $557.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.90.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.05. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 10.26%. The firm had revenue of $468.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $458.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TYL shares. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $550.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $405.00 to $468.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Tyler Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $408.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research increased their target price on Tyler Technologies from $400.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tyler Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $480.08.

Insider Transactions at Tyler Technologies

In related news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.75, for a total value of $2,182,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 57,638 shares in the company, valued at $20,965,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Jeffrey David Puckett sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $405.40, for a total transaction of $912,150.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,169 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,512.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Tyler Technologies

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. The company operates in three segments: Enterprise Software; Appraisal and Tax; and NIC. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.