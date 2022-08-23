State of Tennessee Treasury Department Grows Stake in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115,313 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.45% of TechnipFMC worth $15,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 13,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 13,669 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,563 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 23.1% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 21,190 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. grew its stake in TechnipFMC by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. now owns 14,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FTI opened at $8.25 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $7.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.40. TechnipFMC plc has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $9.10.

TechnipFMC ( NYSE:FTI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 2.48% and a negative net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

TechnipFMC declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 27th that allows the company to buyback $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to repurchase up to 13.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FTI. Bank of America raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $9.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on shares of TechnipFMC from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, TechnipFMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.88.

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

