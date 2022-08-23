State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $13.53 Million Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 102,310 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,583 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.05% of DTE Energy worth $13,527,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DTE. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,332,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,071,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,632 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,738,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,311,000 after buying an additional 1,083,087 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 103.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 423,064 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,533,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,598,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,864,690,000 after buying an additional 340,983 shares during the last quarter. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:DTE opened at $134.64 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.04. DTE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $108.22 and a fifty-two week high of $140.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 4.27%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $467,965.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total transaction of $377,899.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,351,574.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total value of $80,568.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,485 shares in the company, valued at approximately $467,965.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $692,701. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DTE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup upped their price target on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $143.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

