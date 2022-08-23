State of Tennessee Treasury Department Has $21.57 Million Stock Holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,688 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,161 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $21,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FCX. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Freeport-McMoRan

In related news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Freeport-McMoRan news, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.79 per share, with a total value of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dustan E. Mccoy sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.24, for a total value of $321,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 134,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,273,856. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

FCX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Clarkson Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $29.86 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.80 and a 52 week high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.97 and its 200-day moving average is $38.98. The firm has a market cap of $43.27 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.73.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.31). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 22.04% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.12%.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

