State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) by 12.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 61,200 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,015 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $17,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in Atlassian by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,653,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,299,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295,323 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Atlassian by 25.4% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,708,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $502,152,000 after acquiring an additional 346,386 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,651,521 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $630,003,000 after buying an additional 102,685 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,269,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $484,166,000 after buying an additional 19,865 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Atlassian by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 959,702 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $366,486,000 after buying an additional 7,310 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $263.00 price target on Atlassian in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $400.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on Atlassian from $240.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $338.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.42.

Shares of TEAM stock opened at $258.47 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $159.54 and a 1 year high of $483.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $217.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $239.57. The firm has a market cap of $35.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. Atlassian had a negative return on equity of 98.61% and a negative net margin of 21.91%. The firm had revenue of $759.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.28 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. Plc will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Atlassian Corporation Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its products include JIRA, a workflow management system for teams to plan, track, collaborate, and manage work, and projects; Jira Service Management, a service desk product for creating and managing service experiences for various service team providers, including IT, legal, and HR teams; Jira Align for enterprise agile planning; Opsgenie, an incident management tool that centralizes alerts and notifies right people at right time; and Statuspage for incident communication.

