State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,395 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 6,856 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $16,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Centric Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1.3% in the first quarter. Centric Wealth Management now owns 3,025 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,382 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $1,900,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.3% in the first quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,257 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,567 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,359,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.63% of the company’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Cowen lowered their target price on Norfolk Southern from $331.00 to $316.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Norfolk Southern in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $267.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $283.10.

Shares of Norfolk Southern stock opened at $256.91 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.34 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.32. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $217.00 and a twelve month high of $299.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $237.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $252.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The railroad operator reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.03). Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 25.57% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The company had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.49%.

In other Norfolk Southern news, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total value of $26,229,550.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director James A. Squires sold 105,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.81, for a total transaction of $26,229,550.20. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,631,153.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

