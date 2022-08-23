State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its holdings in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 713,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 70,191 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.14% of Synchrony Financial worth $24,827,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,965 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 12,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $585,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 6,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. 98.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.38 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.48. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $16.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 22.76% and a return on equity of 27.06%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.12 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. This is a boost from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.43%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SYF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.76.

About Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Further Reading

