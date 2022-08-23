State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department lowered its stake in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 106,749 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 27,894 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $17,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Analog Devices by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,482,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,775,912,000 after buying an additional 569,252 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,832,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,548,089,000 after acquiring an additional 305,461 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Analog Devices by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,893,756 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,387,487,000 after acquiring an additional 120,370 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Analog Devices during the 4th quarter worth $1,092,374,000. Finally, Egerton Capital UK LLP raised its stake in Analog Devices by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Egerton Capital UK LLP now owns 3,728,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $615,903,000 after acquiring an additional 614,177 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Bruce R. Evans acquired 3,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 104,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Tunc Doluca sold 16,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $3,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 71,157 shares in the company, valued at $12,808,260. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Evans bought 3,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.16 per share, with a total value of $526,184.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 104,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,993,793.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,135 shares of company stock valued at $6,747,882 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Analog Devices Stock Performance

Several brokerages have issued reports on ADI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Analog Devices from $185.00 to $167.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $186.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Analog Devices from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.61.

Shares of ADI opened at $163.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $84.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.26, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $159.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.59. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 12-month low of $138.50 and a 12-month high of $191.95.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. Analog Devices had a net margin of 17.00% and a return on equity of 11.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.72 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 29th. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.98%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Featured Stories

