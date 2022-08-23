State of Tennessee Treasury Department Lowers Stock Holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Get Rating) by 47.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,526,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,371,300 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.40% of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF worth $29,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of FPE opened at $17.82 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.29. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $20.76.

