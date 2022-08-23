State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 40,702 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,596,220 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 40,702 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $26,993,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in shares of Ford Motor by 390.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $34,000. 52.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Price Performance

F opened at $15.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $60.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.17 and a 200 day moving average of $14.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $25.87.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.17 billion. Ford Motor had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 16.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This is a positive change from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.74.

About Ford Motor

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.