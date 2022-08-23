State of Tennessee Treasury Department Sells 66,076 Shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI)

State of Tennessee Treasury Department reduced its position in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 506,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 66,076 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned 0.29% of Douglas Emmett worth $16,912,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $619,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 72,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,503,000 after buying an additional 2,692 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 4,250 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 153.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 66,279 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,220,000 after purchasing an additional 40,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, abrdn plc grew its stake in Douglas Emmett by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 35,978 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634 shares in the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on DEI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Douglas Emmett from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.86.

Douglas Emmett Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Douglas Emmett stock opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.78. The company has a market cap of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.90, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.92. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.45 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14. The business had revenue of $247.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.29 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 2.14%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Douglas Emmett Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 228.58%.

Douglas Emmett Profile

(Get Rating)

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.