Steel Dynamics, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.34 (NASDAQ:STLD)

Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.34 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Steel Dynamics has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.5% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Steel Dynamics has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Steel Dynamics to earn $9.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.3%.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

Steel Dynamics Stock Down 1.9 %

STLD stock opened at $80.25 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $72.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 3.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.41. Steel Dynamics has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37.

Insider Activity at Steel Dynamics

Steel Dynamics ( NASDAQ:STLD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.34 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $6.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.93 billion. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.81% and a return on equity of 71.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 21.07 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Keith E. Busse sold 5,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total transaction of $420,890.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 724,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,464,079.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Steel Dynamics

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STLD. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Steel Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $258,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $261,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Steel Dynamics during the second quarter worth $232,000. Finally, Evercore Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Steel Dynamics in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Steel Dynamics from $94.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Steel Dynamics from $129.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $95.00 price objective on Steel Dynamics in a report on Monday, June 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.00.

Steel Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.