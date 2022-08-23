Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $550.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.35.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 694,744 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares in the last quarter.
Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.
