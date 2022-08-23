Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI) to Hold

Aerie Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AERI – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Aerie Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $15.25 in a report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.45.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ AERI opened at $11.15 on Tuesday. Aerie Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $4.81 and a 52 week high of $17.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77. The firm has a market cap of $550.36 million, a PE ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 0.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aerie Pharmaceuticals

Aerie Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AERI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.20. The company had revenue of $33.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.67) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Aerie Pharmaceuticals will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AERI. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 225.1% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,003,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 694,744 shares in the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 75.7% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 1,435,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,066,000 after purchasing an additional 618,499 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 39.5% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,678,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,275,000 after purchasing an additional 475,017 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Aerie Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,201,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Aerie Pharmaceuticals by 17.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,770,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,212,000 after purchasing an additional 416,759 shares in the last quarter.

Aerie Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Aerie Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of ophthalmic therapies for open-angle glaucoma, dry eye, diabetic macular edema, and wet age-related macular degeneration in the United States. Its products include Rhopressa, a once-daily eye drop to reduce elevated intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension; and Rocklatan, a once-daily fixed-dose combination of Rhopressa and latanopros to reduce IOP to treat patients with open-angle glaucoma or ocular hypertension.

