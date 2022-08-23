Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL) Shares Bought by Tradition Wealth Management LLC

Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF (NASDAQ:HNDL – Get Rating) by 551.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,345 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,678 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HNDL. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF by 261.4% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF during the fourth quarter worth $56,000.

Shares of NASDAQ HNDL opened at $21.80 on Tuesday. Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF has a twelve month low of $19.88 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.45.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.129 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Strategy Shares Nasdaq 7 Handl Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%.

