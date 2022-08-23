Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA cut its stake in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,795,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,244 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 1.48% of Sun Communities worth $314,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MAI Capital Management boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.7% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 47.0% in the first quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 110.6% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 334,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $70,217,000 after purchasing an additional 175,640 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 1.1% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 140,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $24,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,514 shares during the period.

Get Sun Communities alerts:

Sun Communities Stock Down 2.3 %

Sun Communities stock opened at $164.56 on Tuesday. Sun Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $148.64 and a fifty-two week high of $211.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The company has a market capitalization of $20.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.28, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $161.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $170.38.

Sun Communities Announces Dividend

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.19). Sun Communities had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 4.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.94%.

Insider Activity at Sun Communities

In related news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total value of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Sun Communities news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,049,496. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Bruce Thelen sold 6,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.40, for a total value of $1,139,936.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,154,848. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a report on Monday, June 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. JMP Securities decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays decreased their price target on Sun Communities from $230.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on Sun Communities from $185.00 to $193.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $204.75.

Sun Communities Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Communities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Communities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.