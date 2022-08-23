SunContract Price Hits $0.0241 (SNC)

SunContract (SNC) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 23rd. One SunContract coin can now be purchased for $0.0241 or 0.00000112 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SunContract has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. SunContract has a market cap of $2.95 million and $214,339.00 worth of SunContract was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004669 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21,420.37 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004719 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004666 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003797 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002386 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00128907 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.06 or 0.00032945 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.34 or 0.00085634 BTC.

About SunContract

SunContract is a coin. It launched on June 28th, 2017. SunContract’s total supply is 122,707,503 coins. SunContract’s official Twitter account is @sun_contract and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SunContract is suncontract.org. The Reddit community for SunContract is /r/suncontract and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SunContract Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SunContract is a Decentralized Energy Market created to disrupt the energy section. Through the use of SunContract onnects electricity producers and consumers directly on a electricity pool, skipping middlemen fees and complications. SNC is an Ethereum-based token that is used within the SunContract system. “

