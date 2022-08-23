TD Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

TD Asset Management Inc. lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 50,870 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Genuine Parts worth $14,452,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Genuine Parts by 41.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 27,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,466,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 40.4% during the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 2,058 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $259,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genuine Parts by 12.6% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Simmons Bank grew its stake in Genuine Parts by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 12,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genuine Parts by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,906 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $156.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.58. Genuine Parts has a 1 year low of $115.63 and a 1 year high of $161.45.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.17. Genuine Parts had a return on equity of 31.67% and a net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Genuine Parts will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be issued a $0.895 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.37%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GPC shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on Genuine Parts from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Genuine Parts to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Genuine Parts from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.20.

Genuine Parts Company distributes automotive replacement parts, and industrial parts and materials. It operates through Automotive Parts Group and Industrial Parts Group segments. The company distributes automotive replacement parts for hybrid and electric vehicles, trucks, SUVs, buses, motorcycles, recreational vehicles, farm vehicles, small engines, farm equipment, marine equipment, and heavy duty equipment; and accessory and supply items used by various automotive aftermarket customers, such as repair shops, service stations, fleet operators, automobile and truck dealers, leasing companies, bus and truck lines, mass merchandisers, farms, industrial concerns, and individuals.

