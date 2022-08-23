TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,147 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

TD Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,896 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 1,147 shares during the quarter. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $16,743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 890 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Palo Alto Networks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3,221.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 170,372 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $94,856,000 after acquiring an additional 165,242 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 903.8% during the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,295 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $5,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,369 shares during the period. Finally, ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 84.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $506.01, for a total transaction of $6,072,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 696,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,321,100.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 4,135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $514.72, for a total value of $2,128,367.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 236,024 shares in the company, valued at $121,486,273.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,805 shares of company stock worth $419,078,584. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Palo Alto Networks Price Performance

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $610.00 to $729.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $629.67.

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $508.05 on Tuesday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $367.21 and a one year high of $640.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.65, a PEG ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $503.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $531.94.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $2.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 57.50% and a negative net margin of 7.54%. The firm’s revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.63) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network and instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.