TD Asset Management Inc. Sells 910 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

TD Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 61,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $14,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STZ. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Constellation Brands by 298.7% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,308,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,160,000 after buying an additional 588 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,569,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,800,000 after buying an additional 6,598 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after buying an additional 2,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Constellation Brands by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. 74.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of STZ opened at $254.81 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $241.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.49, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.02. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $207.35 and a 52 week high of $261.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Constellation Brands Dividend Announcement

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.16 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 17.19% and a net margin of 12.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 9th. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $292.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellation Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.19.

Insider Activity at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 4,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.84, for a total value of $1,044,748.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,848,678.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Mccarthy sold 1,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.79, for a total transaction of $415,100.78. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $797,625.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,616,978 shares of company stock worth $392,658,567 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. It provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Pacifico, and Victoria brands.

