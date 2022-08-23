Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX) Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of $5.42 Per Share

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2024 EPS estimates for Terex in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 21st. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $5.42 per share for the year. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Several other analysts have also commented on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Terex from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Terex from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Terex from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.25.

Shares of TEX opened at $35.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Terex has a one year low of $26.64 and a one year high of $52.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.62.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,373,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,598,000 after buying an additional 417,925 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,767,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $276,978,000 after buying an additional 68,739 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Terex by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,450,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $121,818,000 after buying an additional 1,060,041 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Terex by 329.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,570,805 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,937,000 after purchasing an additional 2,739,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Terex by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,184,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $113,552,000 after purchasing an additional 200,816 shares during the last quarter. 85.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total transaction of $67,920.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 64,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

