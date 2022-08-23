Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) Shares Sold by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department trimmed its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 255,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned about 0.12% of Textron worth $19,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Textron by 711.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,427,439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $180,554,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128,278 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Textron in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,117,000. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,054,193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $158,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,375 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Textron by 307.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 573,628 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $44,284,000 after purchasing an additional 432,995 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Textron by 531.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 443,351 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,219,000 after purchasing an additional 373,150 shares during the period. 86.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Textron stock opened at $64.58 on Tuesday. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $57.11 and a one year high of $79.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.79, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.84.

Textron ( NYSE:TXT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.12. Textron had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Textron Inc. will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.12%. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.20%.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Cowen set a $86.00 price objective on Textron in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Textron from $90.00 to $84.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Cfra raised their target price on Textron to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on Textron from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Textron from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.29.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

