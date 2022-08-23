The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Stake Cut by Handelsbanken Fonder AB

Handelsbanken Fonder AB reduced its holdings in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,193 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $27,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 1,072.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 38,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 422,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,503,000 after purchasing an additional 72,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,669 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 2,782 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

SCHW opened at $72.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $65.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 12-month low of $59.35 and a 12-month high of $96.24.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 33.09%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. Charles Schwab’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Charles Schwab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SCHW. UBS Group raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Charles Schwab from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Redburn Partners began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Insider Transactions at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $602,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $7,524,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 71,083,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,456,923,223.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Craig sold 8,032 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $602,400.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 277,632 shares of company stock valued at $17,904,256. 6.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

