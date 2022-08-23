The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.34-$0.36 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.36. The company issued revenue guidance of $70.50 million-$72.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $76.77 million.

Separately, Barrington Research initiated coverage on The Hackett Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. They set a buy rating and a $26.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ HCKT opened at $22.07 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.08. The firm has a market cap of $699.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.65. The Hackett Group has a 1-year low of $16.92 and a 1-year high of $24.78.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Hackett Group’s payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,310 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 4.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 361,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,334,000 after purchasing an additional 14,139 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in The Hackett Group by 52.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 4,985 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of The Hackett Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,941,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $44,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 130,322 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 46,579 shares in the last quarter. 74.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and internationally. It offers best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository; best practice accelerators that provide web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content, as well as intellectual property as-a-service and Hackett Institute programs.

