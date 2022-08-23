The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Position Cut by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 92,482 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,623 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,150,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOS. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in Mosaic by 910.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 677 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Mizuho raised their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $89.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays lowered their price target on Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Mosaic in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.88.

Shares of MOS opened at $55.36 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.62. The Mosaic Company has a 1-year low of $30.58 and a 1-year high of $79.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.62 billion. Mosaic had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 19.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.17 EPS. Analysts expect that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Mosaic announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, August 1st that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is presently 6.84%.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

