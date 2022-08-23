The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lessened its position in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,269,271 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 311,002 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned approximately 5.23% of Wendy’s worth $247,586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,161 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 35,183 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Wendy’s by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,681,390 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $146,790,000 after buying an additional 53,665 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its stake in Wendy’s by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 129,122 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 18,801 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,692 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC acquired a new position in Wendy’s during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on WEN. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Wendy’s from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Wendy’s to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Wendy’s from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

WEN stock opened at $19.93 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.04, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.62. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $24.48.

Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $537.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $538.85 million. Wendy’s had a net margin of 9.08% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wendy’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio is 61.73%.

Wendy’s Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

