TheStreet Downgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to C+

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Oppenheimer stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Oppenheimer by 21.5% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 2,393 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Oppenheimer by 52.2% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 55,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 18,943 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oppenheimer during the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Oppenheimer by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,702,000 after buying an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC raised its stake in Oppenheimer by 12.4% in the second quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 39,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.36% of the company’s stock.

Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.

