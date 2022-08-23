TheStreet Downgrades Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY) to C+

Oppenheimer (NYSE:OPY – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Oppenheimer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.
Oppenheimer Stock Performance
Oppenheimer stock opened at $36.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.20 million, a P/E ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $37.31. Oppenheimer has a 1-year low of $30.86 and a 1-year high of $54.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.08.
Oppenheimer Company Profile
Oppenheimer Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a middle-market investment bank and full-service broker-dealer in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. The company offers brokerage services covering exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange-traded options and futures contracts, municipal bonds, mutual funds, exchange-traded funds, and unit investment trusts; financial and wealth planning services; and margin lending services.
