Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance
Shares of TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $42.58.
Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile
