Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY) Upgraded to Buy at Jefferies Financial Group

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) (OTCMKTS:TCYMY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Price Performance

Shares of TCYMY opened at $36.87 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.87. Tingyi has a 1 year low of $31.10 and a 1 year high of $42.58.

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Company Profile

Tingyi (Cayman Islands) Holding Corp., an investment holding company, produces and sells instant noodles, beverages, and instant food products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Instant Noodles, Beverages, and Others segments. The company offers ready-to-drink teas, juices, bottled water, and carbonated soft drinks, as well as coffee drinks/functional drinks/probiotics.

