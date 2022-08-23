TON Token Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.94 Million (TON)

TON Token (TON) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 23rd. TON Token has a total market capitalization of $14.94 million and $27,888.00 worth of TON Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, TON Token has traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TON Token coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0122 or 0.00000057 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TON Token alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004674 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,402.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004714 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004673 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00003788 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002388 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.54 or 0.00128658 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00032863 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.90 or 0.00078962 BTC.

TON Token Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2020. TON Token’s total supply is 5,047,558,528 coins and its circulating supply is 1,221,401,181 coins. TON Token’s official Twitter account is @CommunityTon. The official website for TON Token is toncommunity.org.

Buying and Selling TON Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Tokamak Network is a platform designed to assure decentralized and secure property the same as Ethereum Main chain while supporting a high level of scalability and extendability. Each Dapp is built easily for a specific purpose through Tokamak Network. Tokamak Network has each Dapp to operate in its own chain. Layer 2 chains are connected to Ethereum’s Main Chain via the Tokamak Protocol. The Tokamak TON token is used as an incentive to correctly decentralize the Tokamak Layer 2 chain. The service operator must deposit TON to open the Layer 2 chain. If the chain runs properly, this deposit will gradually increase. However, if there is a technical issue in the chain and someone who finds problem raises an issue, and then, the deposit as a reward will go to that person (challenger). Moreover, TON is also used to charge Stamina, which is the transaction fee in Layer 2 chain. The stamina will be recharged after a certain period. It does not disappear until it is withdrawn. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TON Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TON Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TON Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TON Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TON Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.