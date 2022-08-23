Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Shares Acquired by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,863 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,408 shares during the quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.11% of Tractor Supply worth $29,373,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSCO. Savant Capital LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 22,466 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply during the 4th quarter worth $125,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Tractor Supply by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 25,398 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,060,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $260.00 to $207.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $225.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $246.00 to $252.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply to $250.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tractor Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $240.79.

Tractor Supply Stock Down 1.2 %

TSCO stock opened at $200.95 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $22.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.90. Tractor Supply has a 52 week low of $166.49 and a 52 week high of $241.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $196.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $206.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The specialty retailer reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 53.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $0.92 dividend. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.62%.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.