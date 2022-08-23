Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 3,500 Shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SeaSpine Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) by 77.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SeaSpine were worth $97,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of SeaSpine in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in SeaSpine by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,706 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,185 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in SeaSpine by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 344,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 2,539 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of SeaSpine by 44.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,731 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of SeaSpine by 108.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 59,655 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after buying an additional 31,000 shares in the last quarter. 73.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at SeaSpine

In other news, insider Beau Standish sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.73, for a total transaction of $286,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 9.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

SeaSpine Stock Performance

Shares of SPNE stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $255.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.00. SeaSpine Holdings Co. has a 12 month low of $5.54 and a 12 month high of $17.34.

SeaSpine (NASDAQ:SPNE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.03). SeaSpine had a negative return on equity of 21.90% and a negative net margin of 32.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SeaSpine Holdings Co. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on SeaSpine from $20.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on SeaSpine from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SeaSpine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of SeaSpine from $21.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

SeaSpine Company Profile

SeaSpine Holdings Corporation, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of surgical solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers orthobiologics and spinal implant solutions for the neurosurgeons and orthopedic spine surgeons to perform fusion procedures in the lumbar, thoracic, and cervical spine.

