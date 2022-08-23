Tradition Wealth Management LLC Buys 600 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM – Get Rating) (TSE:AEM) by 200.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 900 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 75.1% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 74,638 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,571,000 after acquiring an additional 32,016 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the first quarter valued at $43,180,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 32.4% in the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 7,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 68.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,509,956 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $153,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 2.0% in the first quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 49,625 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $3,141,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $44.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.14 and its 200-day moving average is $52.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.16, a PEG ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.82. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52 week low of $38.02 and a 52 week high of $67.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AEM shares. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.89.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

