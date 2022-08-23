Tradition Wealth Management LLC Has $59,000 Position in Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL – Get Rating) by 54.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,485 shares during the period. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Carnival Co. & were worth $59,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CCL. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Carnival Co. & in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Carnival Co. & by 130.0% during the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Carnival Co. & by 1,304.3% during the first quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Finally, Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 65.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Carnival Co. & stock opened at $9.39 on Tuesday. Carnival Co. & plc has a twelve month low of $8.10 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.79.

Carnival Co. & ( NYSE:CCL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 24th. The company reported ($1.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by ($0.50). Carnival Co. & had a negative return on equity of 67.51% and a negative net margin of 156.75%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.80) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Carnival Co. & plc will post -3.75 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $21.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Carnival Co. & in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Carnival Co. & to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Carnival Co. & in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.98.

In related news, Director Randall J. Weisenburger acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.76 per share, with a total value of $1,176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 870,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,242,372. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 12.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

