Tradition Wealth Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV)

Tradition Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:PSLV – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sprott Physical Silver Trust were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. City State Bank purchased a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 120.0% in the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Sprott Physical Silver Trust by 842.4% in the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at $107,000.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Stock Performance

Shares of PSLV opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. Sprott Physical Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $6.20 and a fifty-two week high of $9.31. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.76.

Sprott Physical Silver Trust Profile

Sprott Physical Silver Trust is an exchange traded commodity launched and managed by Sprott Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in the commodity markets. It primarily invests in physical silver bullion in London Good Delivery bar form. Sprott Physical Silver Trust was formed on June 30, 2010 and is domiciled in Canada.

