Truepoint Inc. Sells 241 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Truepoint Inc. cut its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 9.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 241 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,092,843,000. GQG Partners LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 403.3% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 5,095,612 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $806,728,000 after buying an additional 4,083,231 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1,543.7% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,341,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $529,124,000 after buying an additional 3,138,200 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 141,720,090 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,441,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,277,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,393,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $854,055,000 after acquiring an additional 952,346 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE JPM opened at $116.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $342.14 billion, a PE ratio of 9.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $115.22 and a 200-day moving average of $127.01. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52-week low of $106.06 and a 52-week high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.76. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

JPM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $170.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Societe Generale upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $145.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

