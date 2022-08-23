TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.56-$0.65 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $575.00 million-$585.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $665.35 million. TTEC also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.40-$3.66 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TTEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet cut TTEC from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of TTEC to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of TTEC from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of TTEC from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TTEC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.00.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC Price Performance

TTEC opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.06. TTEC has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $113.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.86.

Institutional Trading of TTEC

TTEC ( NASDAQ:TTEC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $604.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.00 million. TTEC had a return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 4.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, analysts expect that TTEC will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of TTEC by 147.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in TTEC by 89.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in TTEC by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,002 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of TTEC by 39.1% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 4,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of TTEC during the first quarter worth about $446,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.93% of the company’s stock.

About TTEC

(Get Rating)

TTEC Holdings, Inc, a customer experience technology and services company, that designs, builds, orchestrates, and delivers digitally enabled customer experiences designed for various brands. It operates in two segments, TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segments designs, builds, and operates robust digital experiences for clients and their customers through the contextual integration and orchestration of customer relationship management, data, analytics, customer experience as a service technology, and intelligent automation to ensure customer experience (CX) outcomes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.