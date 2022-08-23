Twin Tree Management LP Buys New Position in DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH)

Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 53,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,702,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in DISH Network by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 38,268,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,417,000 after acquiring an additional 286,601 shares in the last quarter. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 5,187,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,270,000 after purchasing an additional 527,522 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in DISH Network by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,846,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,862,000 after purchasing an additional 68,530 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in DISH Network by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,023,000 after buying an additional 147,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its stake in DISH Network by 0.8% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,103,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,592,000 after buying an additional 17,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director James Defranco purchased 163,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.11 per share, for a total transaction of $2,963,466.07. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 713,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,929,399.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 53.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $17.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.85. DISH Network Co. has a 1-year low of $16.20 and a 1-year high of $46.31.

DISH has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of DISH Network from $44.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their target price on DISH Network to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on DISH Network from $46.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of DISH Network from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of DISH Network from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $37.21.

DISH Network Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides pay-TV services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Pay-TV and Wireless. It offers video services under the DISH TV brand; and programming packages that include programming through national broadcast networks, local broadcast networks, and national and regional cable networks, as well as regional and specialty sports channels, premium movie channels, and Latino and international programming packages.

