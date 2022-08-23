Twin Tree Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Twin Tree Management LP reduced its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 67.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,722 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,993 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $942,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of HII. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $25,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 121.8% in the first quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter worth $45,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 28.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 484 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. 85.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of HII stock opened at $234.99 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $216.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $209.28. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.50 and a 12-month high of $239.52. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total value of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,809 shares in the company, valued at $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries stock in a transaction dated Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.16% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Featured Articles

