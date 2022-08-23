Twin Tree Management LP Invests $1.11 Million in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,982 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in ICU Medical by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 38,844 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its stake in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,211 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $828,000. Finally, Hightower 6M Holding LLC purchased a new stake in ICU Medical during the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.93% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of ICU Medical from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $208.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

ICU Medical Stock Performance

Shares of ICUI stock opened at $162.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $169.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $196.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 2.45. ICU Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $158.60 and a one year high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 386.84 and a beta of 0.55.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.31). ICU Medical had a return on equity of 6.97% and a net margin of 0.31%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $569.30 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 74.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

About ICU Medical

(Get Rating)

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy and critical care applications worldwide. The company's infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; SwabCap and SwabTip disinfecting caps; Tego hemodialysis connectors; ClearGuard HD, an antimicrobial barrier cap for hemodialysis catheters; and ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, as well as Diana hazardous drug compounding system for the preparation of hazardous drugs.

