Twin Tree Management LP Makes New $774,000 Investment in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,748 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of INCY. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Incyte during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Incyte by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 502 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Incyte by 210.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 673 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group boosted its holdings in Incyte by 33.3% in the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Incyte in the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INCY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Incyte from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Incyte from $109.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Incyte in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Incyte from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Incyte from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.92.

Incyte Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INCY opened at $73.59 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.85. Incyte Co. has a 1-year low of $61.91 and a 1-year high of $84.86. The company has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.64.

Incyte (NASDAQ:INCY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.22. Incyte had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 28.46%. The company had revenue of $911.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $818.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Incyte’s revenue was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Incyte

In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Thomas Tray sold 1,564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.13, for a total transaction of $130,015.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,567.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 5,787 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.38, for a total value of $459,372.06. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,200,045.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Incyte Company Profile

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of proprietary therapeutics in the United States and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI, a drug for the treatment of myelofibrosis and polycythemia vera; PEMAZYRE, a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

