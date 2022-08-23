Twin Tree Management LP Sells 163,857 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Twin Tree Management LP decreased its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 96.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,323 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,857 shares during the period. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,172,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,596,722,000 after purchasing an additional 4,043,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter worth about $473,552,000. Nuance Investments LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 45.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 2,335,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,836,000 after buying an additional 730,947 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,904,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,702,302,000 after buying an additional 690,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 5,400.9% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 361,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,645,000 after buying an additional 354,786 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $131.14.

KMB stock opened at $136.21 on Tuesday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $117.32 and a 1-year high of $145.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $45.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.75, a PEG ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $130.92.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

