Twin Tree Management LP Sells 98,073 Shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Twin Tree Management LP cut its position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 85.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,464 shares of the company’s stock after selling 98,073 shares during the quarter. Twin Tree Management LP’s holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. boosted its stake in Hormel Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Midwest Professional Planners LTD. now owns 6,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 14,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $2,581,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods during the 1st quarter valued at $254,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 11,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares during the period. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HRL shares. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Hormel Foods to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Hormel Foods from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of HRL stock opened at $50.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11. The company has a market cap of $27.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.40.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.10% and a net margin of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hormel Foods news, SVP Kevin L. Myers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $225,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,481,405.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher J. Policinski sold 2,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.27, for a total value of $97,629.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,944,702.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

Featured Articles

